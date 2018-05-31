Hemsby Lifeboat day raises a record amount of money

The Hemsby lifeboat day proved a hit with visitors Picture: Daniel Hurd Archant

A fundraising day for the Hemsby Lifeboat has raised almost £13,000, making it the most successful year to date.

On Sunday thousands of people turned out to support the Hemsby Lifeboat at its annual fundraising day.

Enjoying good weather and a host of activities including live music, displays from the RNLI lifeguards and lifeboat crews and lots of fun and games, the day also featured a grand draw raffle and beer bus.

Mayor Mary Coleman at the Hemsby lifeboat day Picture: Barry Coleman Mayor Mary Coleman at the Hemsby lifeboat day Picture: Barry Coleman

Danile Hurd, Hemsby Lifeboat coxswain, said the day had been ‘absolutely amazing’.

Estimating the event had attracted three to four thousand people he said: “It was brilliant just to see the amount of support we got. We just want to thank the members of the public, traders and everyone that helped us.

“This year has probably been the best year we have ever had.”

All the money raised from the day will go towards the Hemsby Lifeboat station.