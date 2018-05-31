Hemsby lifeboat day is this weekend

The annual Hemsby Lifeboat Day is being held on Sunday, August 12 from 10am till late.

The day promises to be a great attraction for the whole family with displays of lifeboats from Gorleston, Caister and Hemsby and RNLI lifeguards.

Music will go on all day with resident DJs, along with live acts including Shaun Clark, Quietlife, Jessica Todd, The Helen Ashton Band and R’n’B singer Gabz from Britains got Talent.

Lacons Brewery has donated boxes of real ale to be enjoyed, there are barrels of beer from the Hemsby Sports & Social Club, and also to help quench adult’s thirst on the day is the Coltishall Red Lion’s mobile double decker bus bar serving gin, prosecco and real ale beers from its downstairs bar outside the lifeboat station

There are also stalls and among the fun activities on offer is a gunge tank, a bouncy castle and model trucks. All money raised will go the station.