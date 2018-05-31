Diver believed to be in distress ‘given words of advice’ after sparking call out

Emergency services were called out after fears were raised that a diver was in trouble.

Coastguard rescue teams from Gorleston and Lowestoft were alerted by Humber Coastguard at 3.34pm on Saturday, August 18, with the Great Yarmouth and Gorleston RNLI Inshore Atlantic 75 lifeboat subsequently launching.

HM Coastguard Gorleston posted on their Facebook page that the incident happened near the White Swan cargo ship wreck, which sank after a storm in November 1916 off Gorleston Beach. It said: “Team paged along with Lowestoft CRT by Humber to reports of a diver in trouble near the Swan wreck off Gorleston beach. Upon arrival it was found that a man had swam out to the marker bouy and began waving to friends on the beach.

“Members of the public, acting correctly, believed he was waving in distress and phoned 999. The Gorleston ILB brought him closer to shore where he was given words of advice from team members.”