Charities team up for luxury golf day fundraiser

Charities will team up for a golf day fundraiser in September. PHOTO: Leeway Archant

Two charities are teaming up to host a golf day next month.

Leeway and Nelson’s Journey will be at Easton Golf Club in Norwich on Sunday, September 23.

Sponsored by the Mortgage Advice Bureau and supported by the golf club, all money raised will be split equally between the charities.

Leeway and Nelsons Journey wanted to collaborate on an event this year as the specialist services they both provide to people have a significant cross over with one another.

In the last year, Leeway has supported more than 9,000 domestic abuse victims, while Nelson’s Journey supported more than 900 bereaved children and young people.

The day is open to everyone and priced at £160 for a team of four and includes coffee and breakfast roll, 18 holes of golf, various competitions, a two-course dinner followed by a raffle and charity auction.

To book a team, contact admin@leewaynwa.org.uk or 0300 561 0077.