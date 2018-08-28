Video

‘I get requests from customers worldwide’ - Talented teen artist turns passion into dream career

Lauren Gorbould is an incredibly talented young artist who specialises in pet portraits. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

From drawing regal elephants to delicate bees, a talented teenager from mid-Norfolk has turned a natural gift into her new business to create stunning works of art.

Lauren Gorbould, who recently celebrated her 17th birthday, has been drawing ever since she was able to hold a pencil.

Now the artist, of Burgh Lane, Mattishall, near Dereham, has taken the bold leap to share her impressive skills with the world.

“I have had a passion for art my whole life,” she said, “however, I began taking it seriously when I started my art GCSE three years ago. Now I do A Level art, so I like to experiment lots during that with human studies or paintings too.”

But what made her decide to focus on capturing her clients beloved pets? Miss Gorbould explained that it was all about pushing herself and extending her abilities.

“I aim to capture realism in my drawings.

“I truly love capturing each individual personality of each pet I draw, as well as the variety I get to experiment with.

“There’s a special connection between the pet and owner, so seeing the joy when they receive the drawing made me decide to specialise in pets.”

Two years ago she was given her first commission by her uncle, who tasked her with the job of drawing his cat. From there, family and friends began asking her to do more drawings of their own pets.

She added: “My Facebook page grew bigger and I received more and more messages for commissions. Now I get requests from customers worldwide.

“I’ve always had positive feedback from the hundred plus commissions I’ve now drawn.

“And I’ve received photos of my drawings framed on the wall to emotional videos of them being opened as presents.”

Miss Gorbould primarily uses coloured pencils and as well as pet portraits, she has also been commissioned to draw wildlife including elephants, kingfishers, and bees.

She said the highlight of the job was the reaction from her client’s when they finally get to see the finished piece.

“Pet portraits make a lovely memory, especially for any pets who have passed away, so seeing them being remembered through my drawings is definitely my favourite part.”

More information about Miss Gorbould’s art work can be found by searching for Lauren Gorbould Fine Art on Facebook.

Norfolk is home to some incredible young talent:

Precocious Norfolk artist Kieron Williamson was dubbed ‘Mini Monet’ for paintings that have made him a millionaire at 14. Kieron first began drawing when he was five after being given a sketchbook during a family holiday to Cornwall. When he returned home to Holt his parents sought the help of local artists to develop his skills.

North Walsham footballer Lauren Hemp signed for Manchester City Women in May this year. The reigning PFA young-female-player-of-the-year has joined one of the biggest clubs in Europe after a breakthrough campaign at Bristol City. The 17-year-old England youth international started her career with Norwich City Ladies and is ranked one of the rising stars of the women’s game.

Britain’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell gave a golden buzzer to father-and-son singers from Eccles, near Attleborough. Tim Goodacre, 43, and son Jack , 12, performed an original song The Lucky Ones while playing their guitars. They appeared in the final.