Still time to visit Waveney Valley Sculpture Trail

Sarah Cannell curator of the Waveney Valley Sculpture Trail at Raveningham. Picture: Denise Bradley Copyright: Archant 2017

A popular sculpture trail, which weaves through the Waveney Valley, has entered its final fortnight.

The fifth annual Waveney Valley Sculpture Trail at The Raveningham Centre, on Beccles Road, will end on Sunday, September 16.

The trail, which opened last month, features the work of more than 30 artists from across the country on a three-acre site of hidden paths, romantic groves and secretive corners.

More than 2,00 people, and 45 dogs, have flocked to this year’s trail already with around 750 visitors casting their vote on their favourite artwork - leading to a £400 cash prize for the winning artist.

Curator Sarah Cannell said: “This is our second year at the magical Raveningham site and our fifth annual Sculpture Trail in South Norfolk.

“It’s really exciting to see how artist have responded to the space. We have increased the gallery space in the house and whilst the majority of artists taking part are based in East Anglia we have new work from makers in London, Dorset and Yorkshire for the first time.”

A programme of workshops, guided walks and event accompanies the trail.

Nicky Stainton, of Waveney and Blyth Arts, added: “The site, with its areas of meadow, lawn, shrubbery and woodland, provides an ideal setting for the wide variety of artworks on display.

“With the additional attractions of the Cinnamon Gallery in the farmhouse, the Ravenous Cafe with its exhibition of landscape-inspired work by Harleston and Waveney Art Trail Collective, and the other businesses on sit it makes a very attractive day out.”

The trail features site-specific work made from a range of material, including; bronze, steel, wood, wool, glass and clay.

Artist Brian Korteling, whose work features in the trail, said: “It is always good to meet other artists and see such a diverse and interesting collection of work.

“The site is perfect and has loads of interesting areas for visitors to explore and discover the artists’ work.”

Last year’s trail saw more than 3,000 people visit,generating around £12,000 in sales.

The trail is open every day from 10am to 5pm and costs £5.

For more information about the event visit www.waveneyandblytharts.com

