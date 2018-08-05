Search

Lifeboat station fete thrills the crowds

PUBLISHED: 19:15 05 August 2018 | UPDATED: 19:15 05 August 2018

Caister lifeboat day Picture: Anthony Carroll

Caister lifeboat day Picture: Anthony Carroll

An independent lifeboat station has thrilled a large seafront crowd by giving demonstrations of lifesaving skills out at sea.

Caister Lifeboat Station held its annual summer fete and open day on Sunday with hundreds of people enjoying entertainments, games and stalls as well as seeing lifeboats take to the North Sea.

And there was a special treat for the visitors and crew as it was the first time the station’s three main boats since becoming independent in 1969 made an appearance on the same day.

Caister lifeboat day Picture: Anthony CarrollCaister lifeboat day Picture: Anthony Carroll

Out to sea the station’s Bernard Matthews II was joined by her predecessor, the Bernard Matthews I which is now a pleasure craft in Wells, and in the station’s museum the Shirley Jean Adye was on display.

The open day sees about 10pc of the station’s annual operating costs of £180,000 raised.

Caister lifeboat day Picture: Anthony CarrollCaister lifeboat day Picture: Anthony Carroll

Derek George, lifeboat station secretary, said: “We have been very well supported as we always are and we are grateful for everybody that supports us year on year.”

Caister lifeboat day Picture: Anthony CarrollCaister lifeboat day Picture: Anthony Carroll

Caister lifeboat secretary Derek George Picture: Derek GeorgeCaister lifeboat secretary Derek George Picture: Derek George

Caister lifeboat day Picture: Anthony CarrollCaister lifeboat day Picture: Anthony Carroll

Caister lifeboat day Picture: Anthony CarrollCaister lifeboat day Picture: Anthony Carroll

Caister lifeboat day Picture: Anthony CarrollCaister lifeboat day Picture: Anthony Carroll

