Women encouraged to have a go at rugby

Lakenham-Hewett ladies rugby team. Picture: Sonia Knowles Archant

A Norwich ladies rugby team is inviting women to step off the touchline and onto the pitch to discover their inner warriors.

In a bid to encourage more women to take up rugby, Lakenham-Hewett Ladies Rugby Club is hosting an England Rugby Warrior Camp.

Designed as a commitment-free, fun introduction to the sport, the camp is open to women of all shapes and sizes, ages, fitness and experience levels.

Introducing the basics skills needed to play through team games and drills, it is hoped the event will inspire women to take up the sport they may previously have only watched from the sidelines.

Jenna Ray, a member of Lakenham-Hewett ladies rugby team, said: “It’s the first time we have held a warrior camp but we’re hoping it will be a big recruitment drive. We’re trying to get as many people as possible to try rugby.

“For us, rugby is about supporting each other and inclusivity, it’s something that you grow into and anybody can do it. It can be quite intimidating but anyone can play and you don’t have to have any experience.

“If anyone hasn’t played the sport before it’s great for beginners and everyone is just really happy that you are there playing.”

Miss Ray said the sport offers players a chance to improve their fitness, develop mental toughness and improve self-confidence.

She said: “Rugby encourages community, it helps you become part of a team. Rugby has definitely changed my life, rugby becomes part of your personality and just opens lots of doors.”

Katy Daley-Mclean, England Rugby international, said: “Rugby is incredibly inclusive, with the range of positions on the pitch requiring different attributes and skills to be played successfully. It encourages women from all backgrounds and physical statures to come together and bond through the sport.”

The Lakenham-Hewett Warrior Camp will take place from 7pm to 8.30pm on Tuesday, September 11 at the club’s training ground in Main Road, Swardeston.

To take part participants will need a pair of trainers and work out clothing. The event is free to attend.

For more information on the Lakenham-Hewett ladies rugby club visit the club’s website.