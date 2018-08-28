Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

‘Inconsiderate parking’ sees bus stuck in Norwich for four hours

PUBLISHED: 14:43 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 14:43 06 September 2018

Gertrude Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Gertrude Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Archant

A rush-hour bus in Norwich was stuck for four hours after it was unable to get around “inconsiderate parking”.

Konectbus tweeted on Thursday morning to say the 7.37am 50A service from Mousehold Heath would be delayed because of the difficulties.

They said it was unable to “get between parked cars on Gertrude Road”, but assured passengers it would make it to its next stop as soon as possible.

But they tweeted again at 10.30am to say they were still unable to get around the road because of “inconsiderate parking”, which was also affecting the stops at the bottom of Silver Road.

At 11.30am - four hours later - they said the cars had moved and offered “sincere apologies” to those affected.

Check our live traffic map before you travel here.

• Have you been affected by parking in Norwich? Email lauren.cope@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Norfolk bistro named best local restaurant in UK

The Old Bank's duck dish. Photo: James Kilcoin

Updated: ‘Inconsiderate parking’ sees bus stuck in Norwich for four hours

Gertrude Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Video: See how this Norfolk couple are transforming a country cottage into their dream home

Courtenay and Joey Caston, who are renovating a cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.

The best and worst McDonald’s in Norfolk according to TripAdvisor

Swaffham McDonalds. Photo: Google Images

Work on new £1m roundabout at busy industrial estate to bring 13 weeks of delays

Works to build a new roundabout on the A1066 will last 13 weeks. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: ‘No restaurant in Rome has chicken nuggets’ – Norwich restaurant owner blasts TripAdvisor critic

Trattoria Rustica Italian restaurant on Princes Street in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Video: Watch: Fed-up driver shares dashcam footage of near-misses on NDR roundabouts

A driver doing a u-turn on one of the NDR roundabout exits. Picture: Joe Holden

Updated: ‘Inconsiderate parking’ sees bus stuck in Norwich for four hours

Gertrude Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Popular café at Norwich Prison could be under threat

Davina Tanner at Café Britannia. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

Video: Fatal house fire not being treated as suspicious

The house in Losinga Road, King's Lynn, where a person died in a fire Picture: Chris Bishop

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast