Knitters donate hundreds of poppies to memorial campaign

PUBLISHED: 16:08 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:08 30 August 2018

Linda Hughes from Poppies by the Sea collecting hundreds of knitted poppies. Picture: Sarah Foote

Linda Hughes from Poppies by the Sea collecting hundreds of knitted poppies. Picture: Sarah Foote

Hundreds of knitted poppies were donated by staff working in Hamilton House to go towards an display marking the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Staff from East Coast Community Health and Lowestoft Town Council along with other knitters from the town have been working hard to get as many knitted before November.

The poppies will be displayed in the new memorial garden at Belle Vue Park from October 6, and will commemorate 100 years since the armistice was signed on November 11 to end the war.

The group aims to knit 3,000 for the memorial, which earlier this year was granted a £10,000 budget for the garden in the park.

They will go alongside what is the most easterly war memorial in the country and will form part of the town’s centenary celebrations and memorials.

For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page at Poppies By The Sea.

