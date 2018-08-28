Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Kite-surfer rescued off Hemsby

PUBLISHED: 12:51 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 12:51 04 September 2018

Hemsby lifeboat was called out to a kite-surfer Photo: Hemsby Lifeboat

Hemsby lifeboat was called out to a kite-surfer Photo: Hemsby Lifeboat

Hemsby Lifeboat

A kite-surfer in difficulty was rescued from the sea off Hemsby.

The village’s independent service was called on Saturday at 5.04pm to help the surfer some 500m from the shore.

Coxswain Daniel Hurd said the man was off his board and his strings were tangled.

“He said he was not in distress but he would not have got in on his own,” he said.

“At over 500m away he was beyond the set distances and it could have been a lot worse.”

Most Read

Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Video: ‘I was overwhelmed’ - 96-year-old appeals to find cyclist who came to her rescue

Sheila Peal, pictured in her mobility scooter. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Biker caught at 100mph on A47 carrying 10-year-old daughter as passenger

A pair of scrap metal dealers have been arrested. Picture: Archant library.

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after being found injured

Plantation Road in Aslacton where the motorocyclist was found injured. Picture: Google Maps

Bus passengers warned to expect delays due to a collapsed sewer

Bus passengers warned to expect delays. Picture: Getty

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after being found injured

Plantation Road in Aslacton where the motorocyclist was found injured. Picture: Google Maps

Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Police issue CCTV image of man after theft from car in Norwich

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to identify following a theft in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Full scream ahead as Horror Train rolls into Norfolk this Halloween

Do you want to enter the crowded train at Loco's Horror Train event taking place on the Mid-Norfolk Railway. Picture: LOCO LICENSING

Video: Man locked up after cannabis worth £400,000 is discovered in home

The cannabis factory found in Pound Road, North Walsham. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast