Firefighters quash bungalow kitchen fire

PUBLISHED: 15:28 03 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:54 03 August 2018

Herivan Gardens, Oulton Broad. Photo: Google.

Archant

Two fire crews worked quickly to extinguish a blaze at an Oulton Broad bungalow.

Firefighters were called at about 1.30pm after reports of a fire in the kitchen of a home in Herivan Gardens, Oulton Broad.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: “We received reports of a small fire in the kitchen of a single-story building.”

Crews from Lowestoft South and Lowestoft North tackled the fire and the scene was considered safe by 1.50pm.

