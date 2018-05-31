Firefighters quash bungalow kitchen fire

Herivan Gardens, Oulton Broad. Photo: Google. Archant

Two fire crews worked quickly to extinguish a blaze at an Oulton Broad bungalow.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Firefighters were called at about 1.30pm after reports of a fire in the kitchen of a home in Herivan Gardens, Oulton Broad.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: “We received reports of a small fire in the kitchen of a single-story building.”

Crews from Lowestoft South and Lowestoft North tackled the fire and the scene was considered safe by 1.50pm.