Firefighters quash bungalow kitchen fire
PUBLISHED: 15:28 03 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:54 03 August 2018
Archant
Two fire crews worked quickly to extinguish a blaze at an Oulton Broad bungalow.
Firefighters were called at about 1.30pm after reports of a fire in the kitchen of a home in Herivan Gardens, Oulton Broad.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: “We received reports of a small fire in the kitchen of a single-story building.”
Crews from Lowestoft South and Lowestoft North tackled the fire and the scene was considered safe by 1.50pm.