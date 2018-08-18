King’s Lynn’s first Pride parade hailed a stunning success
PUBLISHED: 17:55 18 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:18 18 August 2018
Well over a thousand people took to the streets to dance, sing and spread love at West Norfolk’s first ever Pride parade in King’s Lynn.
The Tuesday Market Place was a riot of colour as men, women and children of all ages- and their pets - gathered in preparation for the parade at 1pm.
Revellers with glittered faces, vibrant outfits and colourful wigs waved rainbow flags and danced to YMCA as a warm up before the march.
Jo Rust, a member of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Pride, who had organised the event, gave an empowering speech on the history of Pride.
Speaking on stage, she said: “I want you all to remember that Pride is political - we wouldn’t be here to celebrate if it wasn’t for the hard work that others have had to put in before us.
“We have to remember that the first Pride wasn’t a parade it was a riot in response to a police raid on a gay bar, we are lucky we have come so far.
“We will continue to fight until we have full equality, until every single LGBT person can walk down the street without fear, harassment or discrimination.”
The parade set off from the market place and through the town, where passers-by roared their support and shop windows were decorated with rainbow displays.
Norfolk Police were on hand to escort the crowds safely to The Walks, where the celebration continued with stalls, music, food and drinks in the sunshine.
One officer seen dancing with the crowds was Inspector Lou Provart, along with volunteer police cadets and Norfolk Police equality and diversity manager Julie Inns.
Insp Lou Provart said: “This is a fantastic turn out for King’s Lynn, this sends the right message to people in Norfolk - that LGBT hate crime will not be tolerated, we all stand together.”
Ms Inns added: “I’m just absolutely amazed by the community and the people of King’s Lynn, the sheer amount of people in town just shows this was needed and it will continue to grow.”
Pride organiser Francis Bone said plans are already underway for next year’s Pride event, adding: “It is overwhelming, we didn’t expect so many people.
“It is amazing, I have cried three times today, we have had such a positive response.”