Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Colourful town getting ready for its first ever Pride parade

PUBLISHED: 17:26 10 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:26 10 August 2018

Businesses in King's Lynn are supporting the Pride Parade that will be happening in the town next weekend. Pictured at Just Essentials are (from left) Mia Carter, Olive Mason, April Follen and Perdi Gauntley. Picture: Ian Burt

Businesses in King's Lynn are supporting the Pride Parade that will be happening in the town next weekend. Pictured at Just Essentials are (from left) Mia Carter, Olive Mason, April Follen and Perdi Gauntley. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

King’s Lynn town centre has been painted red, yellow and blue in preparation for the town’s first ever Pride parade.

Businesses in King's Lynn are supporting the Pride Parade that will be happening in the town next weekend. Pictured at Just Essentials are (from left) Mia Carter, Perdi Gauntley, April Follen and Olive Mason. Picture: Ian BurtBusinesses in King's Lynn are supporting the Pride Parade that will be happening in the town next weekend. Pictured at Just Essentials are (from left) Mia Carter, Perdi Gauntley, April Follen and Olive Mason. Picture: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Pride, a co-operative formed of local people committed to equality, have announced the first ever Pride event in Lynn will take place on Saturday, August 18.

It is promised to be a day full of colour, glitter and rainbows as a number of local businesses offer their support for the event.

To look the part on the day, hairstylist Jen Biggs, of Unique Dreadlocks, will be doing up people’s hair with rainbow-coloured braids.

Businesses in King's Lynn are supporting the Pride Parade that will be happening in the town next weekend. Picture: Ian Burt Businesses in King's Lynn are supporting the Pride Parade that will be happening in the town next weekend. Picture: Ian Burt

Akin to a unicorn tail, the braids are going for £3 for short hair and £4 for those with longer locks.

“I don’t normally do rainbow braids but I got these just for the event,” she said.

When asked why she was getting involved, Ms Biggs said: “We all need support and it’s going to be great fun.”

Businesses in King's Lynn are supporting the Pride Parade that will be happening in the town next weekend. Pictured is Nip and Growler pub owner Clare Biggs. Picture: Ian BurtBusinesses in King's Lynn are supporting the Pride Parade that will be happening in the town next weekend. Pictured is Nip and Growler pub owner Clare Biggs. Picture: Ian Burt

Clare Biggs, co-owner of pub Nip and Growler in High Street, added: “I am massively excited and so pleased King’s Lynn has a Pride, it’s been a long time coming and it’s good for the town and the community.”

As an unwritten rule, you can’t be festival-ready without a face full of glitter. And as many will be too excited to sleep in the run up to the event, you can brighten up your dark circles at Just Essentials, in Norfolk Street.

Manager Perdi Gauntley and her team - Olive Mason, 19, Mia Carter, 17 and April Follen, 22 - will be setting up a glitter stall on the morning of the parade, offering a sparkly service for £3 with a free drinks voucher for the The Horse Box Bar Co.

Businesses in King's Lynn are supporting the Pride Parade that will be happening in the town next weekend. Pictured at Just Essentials are (from left) Mia Carter, Olive Mason, April Follen and Perdi Gauntley. Picture: Ian BurtBusinesses in King's Lynn are supporting the Pride Parade that will be happening in the town next weekend. Pictured at Just Essentials are (from left) Mia Carter, Olive Mason, April Follen and Perdi Gauntley. Picture: Ian Burt

“I am really excited, it’s a good thing to happen in King’s Lynn and good for all the local shops to support it,” said Perdi Gauntley.

“It’s good for us to be able to move forward, there is a massive LGBT community in King’s Lynn and it’s nice to support everybody.”

Waving the rainbow flag for King’s Lynn Pride is Ian Ashford at Castle Costumes in Norfolk Street. The store is laden with colourful Hawaiian flower leis, angel wings and tutus.

Businesses in King's Lynn are supporting the Pride Parade that will be happening in the town next weekend. Pictured is Olive Mason at Just Essentials. Picture: Ian BurtBusinesses in King's Lynn are supporting the Pride Parade that will be happening in the town next weekend. Pictured is Olive Mason at Just Essentials. Picture: Ian Burt

“I think it’s an exciting time for the town,” said Mr Ashford. “It’s something that the rest of the country is doing and we are moving in that direction.”

Businesses in King's Lynn are supporting the Pride Parade that will be happening in the town next weekend. Pictured is Just Essentials manager Perdi Gauntley. Picture: Ian BurtBusinesses in King's Lynn are supporting the Pride Parade that will be happening in the town next weekend. Pictured is Just Essentials manager Perdi Gauntley. Picture: Ian Burt

Businesses in King's Lynn are supporting the Pride Parade that will be happening in the town next weekend. Pictured at Just Essentials is Mia Carter. Picture: Ian BurtBusinesses in King's Lynn are supporting the Pride Parade that will be happening in the town next weekend. Pictured at Just Essentials is Mia Carter. Picture: Ian Burt

Businesses in King's Lynn are supporting the Pride Parade that will be happening in the town next weekend. EDP reporter Taz Ali had her hair braided at the Nip and Growler pub by Jen Biggs. Picture: Ian BurtBusinesses in King's Lynn are supporting the Pride Parade that will be happening in the town next weekend. EDP reporter Taz Ali had her hair braided at the Nip and Growler pub by Jen Biggs. Picture: Ian Burt

Businesses in King's Lynn are supporting the Pride Parade that will be happening in the town next weekend. EDP reporter Taz Ali had her hair braided at the Nip and Growler pub by Jen Biggs. Picture: Ian BurtBusinesses in King's Lynn are supporting the Pride Parade that will be happening in the town next weekend. EDP reporter Taz Ali had her hair braided at the Nip and Growler pub by Jen Biggs. Picture: Ian Burt

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Housebuilder Persimmon sees 13% rise in profits

Housebuilder Persimmon has released its half year results. Picture: Getty Images

Have you see missing man Andrew Watson in Caistor St Edmund or Great Yarmouth area?

Andrew Watson is still missing Picture: Joanne King

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast