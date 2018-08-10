Video

Colourful town getting ready for its first ever Pride parade

Businesses in King's Lynn are supporting the Pride Parade that will be happening in the town next weekend. Pictured at Just Essentials are (from left) Mia Carter, Olive Mason, April Follen and Perdi Gauntley. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

King’s Lynn town centre has been painted red, yellow and blue in preparation for the town’s first ever Pride parade.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Businesses in King's Lynn are supporting the Pride Parade that will be happening in the town next weekend. Pictured at Just Essentials are (from left) Mia Carter, Perdi Gauntley, April Follen and Olive Mason. Picture: Ian Burt Businesses in King's Lynn are supporting the Pride Parade that will be happening in the town next weekend. Pictured at Just Essentials are (from left) Mia Carter, Perdi Gauntley, April Follen and Olive Mason. Picture: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Pride, a co-operative formed of local people committed to equality, have announced the first ever Pride event in Lynn will take place on Saturday, August 18.

It is promised to be a day full of colour, glitter and rainbows as a number of local businesses offer their support for the event.

To look the part on the day, hairstylist Jen Biggs, of Unique Dreadlocks, will be doing up people’s hair with rainbow-coloured braids.

Businesses in King's Lynn are supporting the Pride Parade that will be happening in the town next weekend. Picture: Ian Burt Businesses in King's Lynn are supporting the Pride Parade that will be happening in the town next weekend. Picture: Ian Burt

Akin to a unicorn tail, the braids are going for £3 for short hair and £4 for those with longer locks.

“I don’t normally do rainbow braids but I got these just for the event,” she said.

When asked why she was getting involved, Ms Biggs said: “We all need support and it’s going to be great fun.”

Businesses in King's Lynn are supporting the Pride Parade that will be happening in the town next weekend. Pictured is Nip and Growler pub owner Clare Biggs. Picture: Ian Burt Businesses in King's Lynn are supporting the Pride Parade that will be happening in the town next weekend. Pictured is Nip and Growler pub owner Clare Biggs. Picture: Ian Burt

Clare Biggs, co-owner of pub Nip and Growler in High Street, added: “I am massively excited and so pleased King’s Lynn has a Pride, it’s been a long time coming and it’s good for the town and the community.”

As an unwritten rule, you can’t be festival-ready without a face full of glitter. And as many will be too excited to sleep in the run up to the event, you can brighten up your dark circles at Just Essentials, in Norfolk Street.

Manager Perdi Gauntley and her team - Olive Mason, 19, Mia Carter, 17 and April Follen, 22 - will be setting up a glitter stall on the morning of the parade, offering a sparkly service for £3 with a free drinks voucher for the The Horse Box Bar Co.

Businesses in King's Lynn are supporting the Pride Parade that will be happening in the town next weekend. Pictured at Just Essentials are (from left) Mia Carter, Olive Mason, April Follen and Perdi Gauntley. Picture: Ian Burt Businesses in King's Lynn are supporting the Pride Parade that will be happening in the town next weekend. Pictured at Just Essentials are (from left) Mia Carter, Olive Mason, April Follen and Perdi Gauntley. Picture: Ian Burt

“I am really excited, it’s a good thing to happen in King’s Lynn and good for all the local shops to support it,” said Perdi Gauntley.

“It’s good for us to be able to move forward, there is a massive LGBT community in King’s Lynn and it’s nice to support everybody.”

Waving the rainbow flag for King’s Lynn Pride is Ian Ashford at Castle Costumes in Norfolk Street. The store is laden with colourful Hawaiian flower leis, angel wings and tutus.

Businesses in King's Lynn are supporting the Pride Parade that will be happening in the town next weekend. Pictured is Olive Mason at Just Essentials. Picture: Ian Burt Businesses in King's Lynn are supporting the Pride Parade that will be happening in the town next weekend. Pictured is Olive Mason at Just Essentials. Picture: Ian Burt

“I think it’s an exciting time for the town,” said Mr Ashford. “It’s something that the rest of the country is doing and we are moving in that direction.”

Businesses in King's Lynn are supporting the Pride Parade that will be happening in the town next weekend. Pictured is Just Essentials manager Perdi Gauntley. Picture: Ian Burt Businesses in King's Lynn are supporting the Pride Parade that will be happening in the town next weekend. Pictured is Just Essentials manager Perdi Gauntley. Picture: Ian Burt

Businesses in King's Lynn are supporting the Pride Parade that will be happening in the town next weekend. Pictured at Just Essentials is Mia Carter. Picture: Ian Burt Businesses in King's Lynn are supporting the Pride Parade that will be happening in the town next weekend. Pictured at Just Essentials is Mia Carter. Picture: Ian Burt

Businesses in King's Lynn are supporting the Pride Parade that will be happening in the town next weekend. EDP reporter Taz Ali had her hair braided at the Nip and Growler pub by Jen Biggs. Picture: Ian Burt Businesses in King's Lynn are supporting the Pride Parade that will be happening in the town next weekend. EDP reporter Taz Ali had her hair braided at the Nip and Growler pub by Jen Biggs. Picture: Ian Burt