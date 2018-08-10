Colourful town getting ready for its first ever Pride parade
PUBLISHED: 17:26 10 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:26 10 August 2018
Archant 2018
King’s Lynn town centre has been painted red, yellow and blue in preparation for the town’s first ever Pride parade.
King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Pride, a co-operative formed of local people committed to equality, have announced the first ever Pride event in Lynn will take place on Saturday, August 18.
It is promised to be a day full of colour, glitter and rainbows as a number of local businesses offer their support for the event.
To look the part on the day, hairstylist Jen Biggs, of Unique Dreadlocks, will be doing up people’s hair with rainbow-coloured braids.
Akin to a unicorn tail, the braids are going for £3 for short hair and £4 for those with longer locks.
“I don’t normally do rainbow braids but I got these just for the event,” she said.
When asked why she was getting involved, Ms Biggs said: “We all need support and it’s going to be great fun.”
Clare Biggs, co-owner of pub Nip and Growler in High Street, added: “I am massively excited and so pleased King’s Lynn has a Pride, it’s been a long time coming and it’s good for the town and the community.”
As an unwritten rule, you can’t be festival-ready without a face full of glitter. And as many will be too excited to sleep in the run up to the event, you can brighten up your dark circles at Just Essentials, in Norfolk Street.
Manager Perdi Gauntley and her team - Olive Mason, 19, Mia Carter, 17 and April Follen, 22 - will be setting up a glitter stall on the morning of the parade, offering a sparkly service for £3 with a free drinks voucher for the The Horse Box Bar Co.
“I am really excited, it’s a good thing to happen in King’s Lynn and good for all the local shops to support it,” said Perdi Gauntley.
“It’s good for us to be able to move forward, there is a massive LGBT community in King’s Lynn and it’s nice to support everybody.”
Waving the rainbow flag for King’s Lynn Pride is Ian Ashford at Castle Costumes in Norfolk Street. The store is laden with colourful Hawaiian flower leis, angel wings and tutus.
“I think it’s an exciting time for the town,” said Mr Ashford. “It’s something that the rest of the country is doing and we are moving in that direction.”