Family’s tribute to superbike racer a year after his death

Mark Fincham Picture: Archant Library Archant

A family have paid a touching tribute to ex-marine Mark Fincham on the one-year anniversary of his death.

The 37-year-old superbike rider, from King’s Lynn, died last year on August 6 after a collision with another rider at Thruxton Motorsport Centre near Basingstoke.

An outpour of heartfelt tributes flooded social media for the popular racer and more than 200 bikers joined his funeral procession on August 21.

One year on, his father Colin Fincham and sister Tina Oakes said his death still traumatised them but they are making every effort to keep his memory alive.

“We appreciate everybody who came to the funeral,” Mrs Oakes said. “Everyone we spoke to then and since said he was a genuinely lovely guy and loyal, he would’ve done anything for his friends.” On Mark’s birthday, Monday, July 9, Mrs Oakes and her children - Ronan, 10, and Molly, 6 - visited his grave with balloons and chocolate cake.

“The kids absolutely adored him,” Mrs Oakes said. “They want to celebrate his birthday every year.”

As a tribute to his son, Colin Fincham, along with Lynn-based company Mr Signs, designed a Volkswagen Transporter van in Mark’s racing colours with the message “still racing” and his racing number 23.

“I just wanted him around me,” said Colin. “He had a Transporter himself and he loved it.”

Ronan and Molly even made their contribution to the design - with a Transformers logo and a pink princess printed on the back of the van. “Mark used to wear the Transformers on his leg, it was his own little joke,” added Mrs Oakes.

Mark Fincham left the Royal Marines after having part of his left leg amputated after a road accident in 2007.

At the time of his death, Mark Fincham was riding for True Heroes Racing - a not-for-profit organisation set up in aid of injured service personnel to help them on their road to recovery.

True Heroes Racing was set up in 2012 by serving member of the Royal Navy Phil Spencer, who wanted to use competitive motorsport as a way of restoring a sense of direction and focus for injured service personnel.

Mark Fincham’s family thanked Mr Signs and Camilla Temple-Court of Camipix Photography for their help and continued support in the last year.