Nurses to take part in skydive for mental health charity

PUBLISHED: 12:27 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 12:27 04 September 2018

Dawn Glennie and Sharon Stevens will take part in a skydive to raise money for West Norfolk Mind. Picture: QEH

QEH

A nurse will be taking to the skies for a mental health charity following the tragic loss of her husband earlier this year.

Dawn Glennie, 58, from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, will take part in a skydive to raise money for West Norfolk Mind.

She hopes it will raise awareness of the importance of people - particularly men - talking about their feelings.

She said she was unaware that husband Steve’s mood was very low and he was feeling down before he took his own life in January.

Mrs Glennie added: “If mental health was talked about more, it wouldn’t have such a stigma.”

Joining her jumping out of the plane at Beccles Airfield on Sunday, September 16 will be close friend Sharon Stevens, 62, a specialist palliative care nurse with Norfolk Community Health and Care Trust.

To support Mrs Glennie, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dawn-glennie and to sponsor Mrs Stevens visit: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SharonStevens6.

