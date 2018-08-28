Search

Vintage car exhibit sees King’s Lynn marketplace filled with Mini Coopers

PUBLISHED: 16:30 02 September 2018 | UPDATED: 16:30 02 September 2018

Scenes from the Mini Meet on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Scenes from the Mini Meet on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Hundreds of modern and vintage Mini Coopers lined the streets of a west Norfolk town this weekend.

Scenes from the Mini Meet on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

The King’s Lynn Mini Meet, which is in its second year, was held in the town’s Tuesday market place on Sunday, September 2.

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk borough council organised the display, from 10am to 3pm, and in the run up to the event said they expected to see around 200 minis lining the market place.

Modern and classic vehicle owners, including King’s Lynn mini dealer Listers, took part in the exhibit, and the market square was filled with music from local band Shake, Rattle & Roll, who had sets at midday and 3.30pm.

DJ Mark Purdy, who appeared on stage throughout the event, posted on the event’s Facebook page: “What a great day. Loved DJing for everybody.”

Scenes from the Mini Meet on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian BurtScenes from the Mini Meet on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Council leader Brian Long, who presented trophies to the winning exhibitors, described last year’s event as “a successful debut”.

