Norfolk man who lost 10st becomes one of country’s top slimmers

Ian Garrod, from King's Lynn, lost more than 10st over fears he would not see his grandson grow up Picture: Courtesy of Slimming World Courtesy of Slimming World

A 65-year-old man from King’s Lynn reached the semi-finals of a competition to find the country’s top male slimmers.

Ian Garrod with former England footballer John Barnes at the Slimming World’s Man of the Year 2018 competition Picture: Courtesy of Slimming World Ian Garrod with former England footballer John Barnes at the Slimming World’s Man of the Year 2018 competition Picture: Courtesy of Slimming World

Ian Garrod weighed a staggering 23st 3lbs but managed to slim down to 12st 11.5lbs after joining Dersingham Slimming World, losing an impressive 10st 5.5lbs.

He was one of 43 men to win a place at the semi-finals of Slimming World’s Man of the Year 2018 competition where he was congratulated by the former Liverpool, Watford and England footballer John Barnes.

Mr Garrod, who made top 10 in the competition, said: “I joined a Slimming World group after my daughter Rachel told me that she was worried I wouldn’t live to see my grandson grow up. I knew then that I needed to do something.

“I’d seen a friend lose weight with Slimming World, so I decided to give it a go for myself. I’m so glad I had the courage to walk through those doors. In fact, I haven’t looked back since.”

Slimming World’s machobesity report revealed that while 95pc of men want to lose weight, mainly for health reasons, men typically keep weight worries to themselves for more than six years on average.

Mr Garrod added: “I did worry that I’d be the only bloke in the room, I wasn’t though, and, even if I ever was, it wouldn’t matter because everyone is there for the same reason and it’s such a supportive and friendly environment.

“Losing weight has even encouraged me to think about how active I am too, so I’ve taken up walking and cycling.

“Getting to meet John was great too, I never knew losing weight would have this many perks.”

John Barnes, who has now hung up his football boots to become a pundit, said: “It was a pleasure to meet Ian – I can’t believe his transformation, he doesn’t look like the same bloke.

“I think a lot of men find it really difficult to admit they have a problem with something and then seek the help they need to fix it. It’s not an easy thing to do so Ian has my utmost respect.”