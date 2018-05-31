Inspirational hospital volunteer becomes Young Ambassador for The Prince’s Trust

QEH volunteer Richard Cavell-Clarke has been selected as a Young Ambassador for The Prince’s Trust Picture: Courtesy of the QEH Courtesy of the QEH

A hospital volunteer who has struggled with confidence issues has been selected as a Young Ambassador for The Prince’s Trust.

Richard Cavell-Clarke, 25, from King’s Lynn, who volunteers at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital five days a week, will spend 15 months sharing his experiences of the benefits of The Prince’s Trust programme and motivating donors and funders.

He first came to help at the hospital while at College of West Anglia on Project Search - now the Pathway Project - a year-long course including three rotational work placements for young people with learning disabilities.

He said: “I started by doing three days a week. I was nervous at first but as I did it more and more I really started to enjoy it. I went to four days a week and then five.

“The course was very useful and really helped me, giving me more confidence and a new outlook on life.”