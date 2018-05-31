New community fridge opens in King’s Lynn
PUBLISHED: 14:43 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:43 29 August 2018
Alexandra Kemp
The first community fridge to open in King’s Lynn will aim to tackle food waste and promote healthy eating.
The fridge is located in the community room at Wisbech Road Baptist Church in South Lynn, and will be open on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9am to 4pm and Thursdays from 12pm to 4pm.
Anyone in the community can help themselves from the fridge free of charge. Residents can also donate fresh fruit and vegetables, sealed packaged food, such as cheeses and milk, yoghurts, fruit juices and table sauces.
The church recently opened a new community cafe where South Lynn councillor Alex Kemp funded internet access, as well as the fridge, from her councillor allowance increase.
She said: “After months of preparation by Pastor Kevan Crane and all the volunteers, with Hubbub and the Norfolk Waste Partnership, the fridge is finally up and running.
“Special thanks are due to Morrisons supermarket who are donating food that is just past its sell-by date to stop food waste.”