Football club owner puts landmark hotel on sale for £895,000 to fund footballing vision

The George Hotel, Cley. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2014

King’s Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve has put his landmark north Norfolk hotel, the George, up for sale as he bids to bring football glory to the town.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from the Norfolk Senior Cup Final at Carrow Road - Lynn Town's Ryan Fryatt scores and celebrates his goal. Action from the Norfolk Senior Cup Final at Carrow Road - Lynn Town's Ryan Fryatt scores and celebrates his goal.

Mr Cleeve, who has owned the football club since March, 2016, will see his investment in the Linnets hit the £500,000 mark sometime during the coming season.

And in an effort to put all his eggs in one basket he has chosen to try and sell the hotel at Cley – with offers over £895,000 - to help fund his ambitions at The Walks.

“A lot of clubs are mismanaged, but I am working 50 or 60 hours a week on the football club and I am in the situation I am probably going to sell the George Hotel because I can’t do both,” he said.

“I can’t run the George Hotel and this club. If the club is going to be a success we have got to start moving up through the leagues.

Linnets Chairman Stephen Cleeve. Picture: Ian Burt Linnets Chairman Stephen Cleeve. Picture: Ian Burt

“The George is a big business, a good business. I put it on the market recently. It is not a decision I have come to lightly.

“I have thought about it for a long time. They both involve a lot of management – it is all in the detail.

“It is all about where I can sort this out and sort that out. We haven’t got the money to put staff in place. Everybody gives you a lot of opinions but there are not a lot of volunteers around.

“With the George, the wages have to be paid to all – no one volunteers and it is a big business. It is full at the moment and it has been full for a long time. But you have to know your limitations.

“I think too many people think I can do everything and spread myself too thinly and I don’t want to spread myself too thinly and I think the thing to do is concentrate on the football.

“I think the club has got real legs. The risk for me is if I sell the George and we don’t get promoted, and then of course it’s a case of what do I do then?”

See the full interview in the Pink Un Magazine, out now priced £3.99 and also available from www.buyamag.co.uk/pink9.