Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Football club owner puts landmark hotel on sale for £895,000 to fund footballing vision

PUBLISHED: 13:30 03 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:49 03 August 2018

The George Hotel, Cley. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The George Hotel, Cley. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2014

King’s Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve has put his landmark north Norfolk hotel, the George, up for sale as he bids to bring football glory to the town.

Action from the Norfolk Senior Cup Final at Carrow Road - Lynn Town's Ryan Fryatt scores and celebrates his goal.Action from the Norfolk Senior Cup Final at Carrow Road - Lynn Town's Ryan Fryatt scores and celebrates his goal.

Mr Cleeve, who has owned the football club since March, 2016, will see his investment in the Linnets hit the £500,000 mark sometime during the coming season.

And in an effort to put all his eggs in one basket he has chosen to try and sell the hotel at Cley – with offers over £895,000 - to help fund his ambitions at The Walks.

“A lot of clubs are mismanaged, but I am working 50 or 60 hours a week on the football club and I am in the situation I am probably going to sell the George Hotel because I can’t do both,” he said.

“I can’t run the George Hotel and this club. If the club is going to be a success we have got to start moving up through the leagues.

Linnets Chairman Stephen Cleeve. Picture: Ian BurtLinnets Chairman Stephen Cleeve. Picture: Ian Burt

“The George is a big business, a good business. I put it on the market recently. It is not a decision I have come to lightly.

“I have thought about it for a long time. They both involve a lot of management – it is all in the detail.

“It is all about where I can sort this out and sort that out. We haven’t got the money to put staff in place. Everybody gives you a lot of opinions but there are not a lot of volunteers around.

“With the George, the wages have to be paid to all – no one volunteers and it is a big business. It is full at the moment and it has been full for a long time. But you have to know your limitations.

“I think too many people think I can do everything and spread myself too thinly and I don’t want to spread myself too thinly and I think the thing to do is concentrate on the football.

“I think the club has got real legs. The risk for me is if I sell the George and we don’t get promoted, and then of course it’s a case of what do I do then?”

See the full interview in the Pink Un Magazine, out now priced £3.99 and also available from www.buyamag.co.uk/pink9.

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Revenue jumps 56% at Angling Direct after strong store and online sales

The team at Angling Direct, a fishing tackle and equipment retailer based in Rackheath. Picture: Angling Direct

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast