King’s Lynn could be getting a creative hub in the town

A new creative hub could be coming to King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Archant

Artist studios, hot-desking, incubator units and creative spaces are just some of the buildings that could be available if King’s Lynn had a creative hub.

Norwich Consortium, on behalf of West Norfolk council, are conducting a study into what the creative community needs and the feasibility of having a creative hub in the town.

Marion Catlin, on behalf of the Consortium said: “We are seeking the views of people in the King’s Lynn catchment area, West Norfolk especially plus, Cambridge, Ely, Norwich, the rest of Norfolk, Peterborough, Bury St Edmunds etc to find out whether there would be a demand for a creative hub and if so, what kind of hub it needs to be.”

A survey has been created and the results of which will be discussed at a public consultation event on November 22.

For more information and to complete the survey visit www.bit.ly/2DCPFY0