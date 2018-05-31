Conservation works start on parish war memorial following funding boost

The Kilverstone War Memorial. Picture: Stuart Holmes-Smith Archant

Much-needed repair works have begun on a parish war memorial following a £25,000 grant.

Originally built as a horse trough by Josiah Vavasseur in the early 20th century, the Kilverstone war memorial was in need of conservation works.

The roof shingles had almost completely decayed and the water trough and steps had also become damaged.

Mr Vavasseur owned the Kilverstone Estate from 1896 until his death in 1908, when ownership was transferred to Cecil Fisher.

His father Admiral Jackie Fisher was First Sea Lord over two periods, 1904 to 1908 and 1914 to 1915.

Subsequently the trough was dedicated as a First World War memorial.

The grant has been provided through the Grants for War Memorials scheme supported by the First World War Memorials Programme and Historic England.

Patrick Fisher, oh behalf of the estate, expressed his gratitude for the grant and the support of the War Memorials Trust.

He said the memorial is being “thoroughly and sensitivity restored”.

The work is being carried out for the estate by local family firm George Kybird Ltd, along with conservation architect David Bonner and structural engineer Geoffrey Denton of Adam Power Associates.

The works are expected to take between five and six weeks to complete.

The memorial, a Grade II listed building, is an example of the arts and crafts movement - an influential style of the late 19th century

Following on from the end of the First World War, the names of nine men from the parish who died during the Great War were listed, but not their units or ranks.

Frances Moreton, director of War Memorials Trust, said: “War memorials are a tangible connection to our shared past creating a link between the fallen and today.

“It is vital we ensure all our war memorials are in the best possible condition for their age and the charity is delighted to support this project.

“The centenary of World War One is a wonderful opportunity for local communities across the country to protect and conserve their war memorials.”

Events have been planed across Norfolk to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.