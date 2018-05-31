Is Keira Knightley moving to this idyllic coastal village?

A Hollywood superstar may soon be calling an idyllic Suffolk seaside village home.

British starlet Keira Knightley is rumoured to have bought a new home in Walberswick, near Southwold.

The Pride and Prejudice actress has been recently spotted on numerous occasions going around the town and visiting its shops and pubs.

According to Andy Storer, who owns The Black Dog Deli, she has made an excellent choice.

He said: “It’s picturesque; it’s got the best deli in Suffolk and has a nice community.

“People think Walberswick is just second homes or holiday homes but there is a real core group of people who live here and make the village a very special place.

“I think it has one of the prettiest beaches on the Suffolk coast. You have idyllic walks right on your door step and the wildlife is incredible.”

According to Mr Storer the superstar will fit in well with the villages’ other famous faces.

He said: “Walberswick is full of celebrities; there’s the Freuds (Richard Curtis and Emma Freud) and David Morrissey – on day two of me owning the deli Uma Thurman walked in.

“I lived in London for 20 years and I see more celebrities in Walberswick.”

The business owner praised the impact the famous faces had on the quaint location, especially Richard Curtis and Emma Freud.

Mr Storer said: “These people add a nice dimension to the village, they organise little gatherings and bring a real positive to the community.

“They certainly make the village interesting.”

Likewise John Bennett, who manages the Electric Picture Palace cinema in nearby Southwold, spoke of the allure Walberswick has for many stars.

When asked if he knew the actress had moved to the seaside village Mr Bennett said he had “heard the same stories”.

He said: “It’s a quirky little place. Unlike Southwold, Walberswick is a hideaway. People are living busy lives in London and this is an escape for them.”

He added: “Walberswick is a nice place - it’s always attracted artists.”

The manager also revealed Richard Curtis and Emma Freud often visit the cinema to relax and enjoy a film.

Mr Bennett said: “We are always pleased to see them - we try not to treat celebrities like celebrities.”