Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Is Keira Knightley moving to this idyllic coastal village?

PUBLISHED: 12:59 03 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:21 03 August 2018

Keira Knightley. Photo PA.

Keira Knightley. Photo PA.

PA Archive/PA Images

A Hollywood superstar may soon be calling an idyllic Suffolk seaside village home.

British starlet Keira Knightley is rumoured to have bought a new home in Walberswick, near Southwold.

The Pride and Prejudice actress has been recently spotted on numerous occasions going around the town and visiting its shops and pubs.

According to Andy Storer, who owns The Black Dog Deli, she has made an excellent choice.

He said: “It’s picturesque; it’s got the best deli in Suffolk and has a nice community.

“People think Walberswick is just second homes or holiday homes but there is a real core group of people who live here and make the village a very special place.

“I think it has one of the prettiest beaches on the Suffolk coast. You have idyllic walks right on your door step and the wildlife is incredible.”

According to Mr Storer the superstar will fit in well with the villages’ other famous faces.

He said: “Walberswick is full of celebrities; there’s the Freuds (Richard Curtis and Emma Freud) and David Morrissey – on day two of me owning the deli Uma Thurman walked in.

“I lived in London for 20 years and I see more celebrities in Walberswick.”

The business owner praised the impact the famous faces had on the quaint location, especially Richard Curtis and Emma Freud.

Mr Storer said: “These people add a nice dimension to the village, they organise little gatherings and bring a real positive to the community.

“They certainly make the village interesting.”

Likewise John Bennett, who manages the Electric Picture Palace cinema in nearby Southwold, spoke of the allure Walberswick has for many stars.

When asked if he knew the actress had moved to the seaside village Mr Bennett said he had “heard the same stories”.

He said: “It’s a quirky little place. Unlike Southwold, Walberswick is a hideaway. People are living busy lives in London and this is an escape for them.”

He added: “Walberswick is a nice place - it’s always attracted artists.”

The manager also revealed Richard Curtis and Emma Freud often visit the cinema to relax and enjoy a film.

Mr Bennett said: “We are always pleased to see them - we try not to treat celebrities like celebrities.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Revenue jumps 56% at Angling Direct after strong store and online sales

The team at Angling Direct, a fishing tackle and equipment retailer based in Rackheath. Picture: Angling Direct

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast