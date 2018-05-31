Keeping Abreast Fashion Show returns to Norwich after year out

The Keeping Abreast ‘More than Just Fashion’ Show is back after a year off, and Norwich can’t wait to welcome the team and their models back to the stage.

The charity event will be held at Open, where hundreds turn out to cheer on the ladies all of who have had breast reconstruction after a diagnosis of breast cancer or discovery of the BRCA gene.

The event, which is held biyearly, will be hosted by ITV’s Becky Jago and weather specialist Sara Thornton.

The show will feature a mixture of fashions from Jarrold, Vanilla, Rock Collection, Scarlet, Pollard & Read with Philip Browne menswear supporting. There will also be dancing and entertainment, as well as guest speakers.

Hair and make up is also provided by local businesses The Gallery Haircutters and Jarrold Beauty.

Tickets are available via the Open website.