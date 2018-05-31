Mall’s summer holiday fun has more to offer before September

Castle Mall Kastle Kids under the sea themed summer holiday events. PHOTO: Angela Sharpe Photography Angela Sharpe Photography 2018

Children have been having a whale of a time with a variety of underwater-themed events for the summer holidays.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Castle Mall Kastle Kids under the sea themed summer holiday events. PHOTO: Angela Sharpe Photography Castle Mall Kastle Kids under the sea themed summer holiday events. PHOTO: Angela Sharpe Photography

Kastle Kids, at the Castle Mall in Norwich, has been offering fun activities, including meeting and making mermaids, meet and greet sessions with Captain Barnacles and Kwazii from television show the Octonauts, craft workshops and face painting.

Launched on July 29, Kastle Kids near TK Maxx will be continuing to put on activities until September 2.

Upcoming events will include a meet and greet with Spongebob Squarepants,sea slime, and shark shenanigans.

Prizes are provided by sponsor The Sealife Centre, including a visit to the Great Yarmouth aquarium. To win, kids must come dressed as their favourite under water character.

Castle Mall Kastle Kids under the sea themed summer holiday events. PHOTO: Angela Sharpe Photography Castle Mall Kastle Kids under the sea themed summer holiday events. PHOTO: Angela Sharpe Photography

Alternatively, share under-the-sea selfies, or pose in a Castle Mall deck chair to win a £100 shopping spree.

Castle Mall Kastle Kids under the sea themed summer holiday events. Pictured are sisters Olivia and Lyra Matley with storyteller Freddie the Fish Prince. PHOTO: Angela Sharpe Photography Castle Mall Kastle Kids under the sea themed summer holiday events. Pictured are sisters Olivia and Lyra Matley with storyteller Freddie the Fish Prince. PHOTO: Angela Sharpe Photography