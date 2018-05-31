Search

Entertainer swaps magic wand for paintbrush to raise money for charity

PUBLISHED: 14:27 15 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:26 15 August 2018

Artist and entertainer 'Justso' James Ridington. Picture: Ian Burt

Artist and entertainer 'Justso' James Ridington. Picture: Ian Burt

After semi-retiring from the entertainment business, Justso James is now painting pictures to raise money for local charities.

James Ridington has always been interested in art but has spent his life providing entertainment such as magic, fire eating and balloon modelling.

He was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2003 and has now decided to raise money for Dereham Cancer Care through his paintings.

He said: “I really feel for these people effected by cancer. Although it dramatically changed my life and I will never be clear of it, at least to date it has been controlled by medication.”

Mr Ridington is selling his artworks around Norfolk, including in Dereham’s Norski Noos Gallery.

He puts on exhibitions in Dereham Cancer Care every year and also raises money for the Zoological Society of East Anglia by donating money from paintings sold at the Natural World Art Society based at Banham Zoo.

