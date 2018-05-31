Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Help me find the driver I saved’ – former nurse searches for A47 crash victim

PUBLISHED: 06:00 03 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:55 03 August 2018

Four years ago yesterday, Jo Drew helped save a man who had been seriously injured in a crash on the A47 at Trowse. Photo: Jo Drew

Four years ago yesterday, Jo Drew helped save a man who had been seriously injured in a crash on the A47 at Trowse. Photo: Jo Drew

Archant

It is a moment that will stay with Jo Drew for the rest of her life.

Police at the time said a coach heading towards Great Yarmouth crashed into stationary traffic heading in the same direction. Photo: Norfolk policePolice at the time said a coach heading towards Great Yarmouth crashed into stationary traffic heading in the same direction. Photo: Norfolk police

Four years ago yesterday, the former nurse helped save a man who had been seriously injured in a crash on the A47 at Trowse.

The driver had suffered a broken back and was not breathing when Mrs Drew pulled over to help.

But the mother-of-two got his airway open and stayed with him until paramedics arrived.

On the anniversary of the incident, Mrs Drew, who lives in Buckinghamshire, is appealing to find out what happened to the driver.

She said: “I still think about it most days and I wonder what his life is like now.

“It would be lovely to hear that he is doing all right, even if it is just a letter.”

The five-vehicle crash happened on August 2, 2014, at around 4pm, south east of Norwich.

Police at the time said a coach heading towards Great Yarmouth crashed into stationary traffic heading in the same direction.

Mrs Drew, 40, was on her way to Mundesley with her husband and daughter to visit a relative when she saw the aftermath.

“It was horrific,” she said. “There was lots of people around a car with two ladies in because they were bleeding.

“But no one was with the guy I went to because they thought he was dead.

“The whole back end of his car had been pushed into him and he was not breathing.”

She said the air bags had gone off and the driver was unconscious.

“I turned the engine off and moved his head back, and thankfully he took a gasp,” she said. “But he still wouldn’t breathe without me yelling at him to do so.”

Mrs Drew, who now works as a learning support assistant, said emergency services arrived around five minutes later and took over.

She was told the man, who she believed was in his 30s or 40s, suffered a broken back and a brain injury.

He was airlifted to hospital.

“I was in touch with police for a year, but I felt like I could not keep contacting them for updates,” Mrs Drew said.

“The last I heard was that he was in rehabilitation.”

Do you know the driver? If so, email luke.powell@archant.co.uk to be put in touch with Mrs Drew.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Revenue jumps 56% at Angling Direct after strong store and online sales

The team at Angling Direct, a fishing tackle and equipment retailer based in Rackheath. Picture: Angling Direct

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast