Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Terminally-ill Jim from King’s Lynn gets set for charity short cut

PUBLISHED: 15:03 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:04 30 August 2018

Jim Evans, who is having his hair cut for raise money for the West Norfolk Breast Care Unit Picture supplied by QEH

Jim Evans, who is having his hair cut for raise money for the West Norfolk Breast Care Unit Picture supplied by QEH

Archant

A pensioner is brushing off a devastating run of bad news for his family to raise money for the West Norfolk Breast Care Unit.

Terminally-ill 78-year-old Jim Evans, from King’s Lynn, has grown his hair much longer than normal in readiness for a fund raising short cut by Gould Barbers at Tesco’s Hardwick store on Friday, September 7.

Four years ago Jim and wife Ruby’s daughter Zoe Carter, 43, was diagnosed with breast cancer. She underwent treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and was given the all-clear last year.

However, just a couple of months later Ruby, 83, received the news that she too was suffering from the disease.

Mr Evans said: “We thought we were out of the woods with Zoe and then Ruby went for a check-up and finds that she has breast cancer too.”

And in a further devastating blow to the family, Mr Evans has recently discovered that he has the lung condition asbestosis and his condition is inoperable.

“I’m not too bothered about myself,” said Mr Evans, a retired mechanical engineer. “But it was the final straw and I decided I wanted to do this fund raiser. The hospital did an absolutely brilliant job with both Zoe and Ruby.

“Ruby had the operation and it was as we were waiting for news of the radiotherapy course to follow that I found out I’ve got asbestosis.

“But this is not about me, I’m doing this to support the breast care unit and show our appreciation for what they did for Zoe and Ruby.”

Ruby is currently undergoing daily radiotherapy at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and she is accompanied each day by Mr Evans and Mrs Carter.

Mr Evans said: “It helps that Zoe has been through all this before because she can help my wife through it. Ruby says having Zoe and I on either side of her stops her running away.”

Mr Evans also suffers from serious back pain – he broke his back and neck when he was 14 while practising for a gymnastics display.

In preparation for next week’s fund raiser, he has grown his hair to the length of 250mm in some places and admits it is “driving me crazy”.

A sponsorship form is in Holland and Barrett’s shop in Norfolk Street, Lynn. Donations can also be left at Gould Barbers’ shop at Tesco’s Hardwick store.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Corrie McKeague’s mum says new information suggests he didn’t climb into bin and is NOT in landfill

Nicola Urquhart, left, with her son Corrie McKeague. Picture: MCKEAGUE FAMILY

Police appeal for help to trace missing 16-year-old girl from Lowestoft

Chloe Lewis was last seen on the morning of August 28. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

‘Want to see my white bits?’ Norfolk agency sparks fury with ‘outrageous sexist‘ advert

Jark Norfolk sent the sexist advert to its entire client database. Photo:Archant

Cupboards raided, food eaten and a toilet left unflushed: Houseboat break-ins lead to dramatic arrest

Hadrian Smith, whose houseboat was broken into by a burglar on August 29. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Traders oppose ‘heartbreaking’ proposal to move town market

Yarmouth market. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Corrie McKeague’s mum says new information suggests he didn’t climb into bin and is NOT in landfill

Nicola Urquhart, left, with her son Corrie McKeague. Picture: MCKEAGUE FAMILY

Norwich City merchandise store to move to new location

‘Want to see my white bits?’ Norfolk agency sparks fury with ‘outrageous sexist‘ advert

Jark Norfolk sent the sexist advert to its entire client database. Photo:Archant

No plans to close village pub despite rumours, landlord says

A North Norfolk landlord says his village pub is not going to close despite signage being taken down from his building. Photo: Richard Dixon

Join In: EDP People’s Choice Awards 2018: Vote for your favourite individual

Vote for your favourite individual

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast