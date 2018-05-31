Search

Fun day to boost young boy with leukaemia

PUBLISHED: 10:33 17 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:49 17 August 2018

Jaiden�s grandmother Debbie Staughton and his aunt Abigail Staughton Picture: Anthony Carroll

A Great Yarmouth family are rallying around a toddler who has leukaemia by having their heads shaved and organising a fun day.

The family of Jaiden Yerrell, aged 16 months, have organised a Brave the Shave fundraising event at Charlotte’s Plaice at 50 South Beach Parade between noon and 6pm on Saturday, August 25.

Among those who will be having their heads shaved are Jaiden’s grandmother Debbie Staughton, 44, and his aunt Abigail Staughton, 24.

The event will also have a raffle, a cake sale, a hook a dock game, a tin can alley, nail painting, food, drinks and music and will also be held at the nearby family home’s front garden in Harbord Crescent.

As well as rasing funds for Macmillan Cancer Support, the family hope to raise funds to send Jaiden to Disneyland Paris once he is over his ordeal.

A poster promoting the event says: “Come down and get involved in this fun-filled day, every penny counts.”

