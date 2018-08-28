Classic cars to race through Cromer in aid of prostate cancer research

The first Round Britain Coastal Drive in 2016. Photo: Jaguar E-type Club Archant

A fleet of classic cars is set to race through Cromer, as part of a fundraising drive for prostate cancer research.

The Round Britain Coastal Drive will see Jaguar E-type owners take part in a 19-day, 4,000 mile round trip.

The relay event, now in its third year, will arrive in Cromer on September 28 and 29, after the start at Pendine Sands, on September 17.

Classic car owners and supporters have raised a total of £150,000 for the charity, and the organisers of the 2018 event are hoping to add £70,000 to the total this year.

Racers will go north to John O’Groats and south to Land’s End, with six crews driving the full race distance.

Jaguar E-type club co-founder and race organiser, Philip Porter, said: “The aim was to give E-type club members a great driving event at the same time as raising funds for, and awareness of, prostate cancer.

“It was meant to be a one-off but proved so popular that we’re now running it for the third consecutive year.”