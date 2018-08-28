Hundreds of people say goodbye after five-year-old Jac Coffey loses battle with cancer

Jac Coffey was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2015. Picture: Courtesy of the Coffey family Archant

Hundreds of people attended the funeral of a five-year-old boy who lost his battle to cancer.

Jac at home with mum Kayleigh, dad Jay and younger brother Leo. Picture: Courtesy of the Coffey family Jac at home with mum Kayleigh, dad Jay and younger brother Leo. Picture: Courtesy of the Coffey family

Jac Coffey was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour in 2015 aged three and was given the all clear in the summer of 2016.

But in May 2017, doctors told parents Kayleigh and Jay Coffey, from Gaywood, King’s Lynn, that the cancer was back and they were uncertain how long he had left.

The community rallied together to raise thousands of pounds for the family to enjoy the time they had left together and to create special memories for Jac’s two-year-old brother Leo.

A red double decker bus led the procession, carrying mourners to Jac Coffey's funeral Picture: Chris Bishop A red double decker bus led the procession, carrying mourners to Jac Coffey's funeral Picture: Chris Bishop

Jac died on Monday, August 13 with his family around him, just over a month before his sixth birthday on September 18. His family broke the news on a Facebook page set up in his memory, Jacs Journey.

They said: “He had a good fight in him but unfortunately his little body couldn’t continue to fight. He went peacefully in his sleep with his mummy, daddy and nanny holding him.

“We are so proud of our beautiful boy and we are completely heartbroken. We appreciate your messages of support but we would like to take this time as a family to grieve.”

Dozens of scooters and motorcycles joined the procession for Jac Coffey's funeral Picture: Chris Bishop Dozens of scooters and motorcycles joined the procession for Jac Coffey's funeral Picture: Chris Bishop

A funeral procession this morning, led by a London double decker bus and dozens of motorbikes, began at Thornalley Funeral Services at Austin Street and made its way down London Road, Hardwick Road and past Jac’s favourite places - McDonald’s, KFC and Tesco ‘flower’ - before heading to St Faith’s Church.

Hundreds of people dressed in brightly-coloured clothing filled the church as Jac’s coffin, covered in Fireman Sam, was brought into St Faith’s to Chrisitna Perri’s A Thousand Years.

In a tearful, touching tribute to her son, Mrs Coffey said: “Jac had so many nicknames, all of which he would reply ‘no, I am Jac.’

Jac Coffey died with all his family around him on August 13, 2018 . Picture: Courtesy of the Coffey family Jac Coffey died with all his family around him on August 13, 2018 . Picture: Courtesy of the Coffey family

“His cheeky smile and little phrases will always remain with us. “The things he said would make you laugh, even when he dropped the F bomb. “I have loved you for a thousand years, I will love you for a thousand more.”

Mr Coffey added: “In the words of Jac - ‘enough now, you all smell, brush your teeth, go and have a shower, have a bath right now, I beat you up and you will cry, go to bed now, okay? Bye.’”