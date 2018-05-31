Video

Italian wine cafe chain set to open in Norwich

Wine lovers rejoice as Norwich is set to get a cafe dedicated to your favourite tipple.

Veeno Wine Cafe is set to open its 19th UK branch in the terrace area of Castle Mall in the city.

The cafe serves Sicilian wines alongside charcuterie, bruschetta and paninis served in traditional foccacia.

There is also a range of authentic desserts including gelato, tiramisu and torta capriccio which is a chocolate cake covered in hazelnuts.

From 12pm to 6pm every day, Italian afternoon tea is available with a selection of focaccia, meats and cheeses, chocolate cake, lemon cake and scones with mascarpone and strawberry jam with tea, coffee and a glass of prosecco.

Veeno was launched in spring 2013 by two Italian guys who met in Manchester and both loved and missed the Italian Aperitivo - the ritual of nibbling, drinking and relaxing after a day at work.

The first Veeno opened in Manchester later that year and since then they have popped up in cities across the UK including Liverpool, Bristol and Edinburgh.

Veeno Wine Cafe is currently recruiting for an assistant manager for the Norwich branch.

The company first applied for planning permission in April 2018 and will serve alcohol until 11pm in the week and 1am at the weekend.