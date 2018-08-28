Inspirational teen from Gorleston launches new appeal to change people’s lives with epilepsy

All of Tia's fundraising has changed Toby's life and she's not stopping there. Picture: Lisa Hutchinson Archant

Having already raised more than £1,000 for her young brother who suffers with epilepsy Tia Hutchinson, 13 and from Gorleston, is ready to change more people’s lives.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The kind-hearted teenager has set up a new appeal called Help Tia To Help Other’ and hopes to be able to help many others who suffer with the condition.

With all of her fundraising efforts, which included a raffle, the sales of her hand-made jewellery from Tia’s Treasures and the Crowdfunding page she set up, Tia was able to buy her baby brother Toby a seizure alarm.

Toby wears one alarm on his wrist and has another on his cot which alerts his parents should he have a seizure.

Tia said: “People were so nice and kind helping me with Toby, we managed to buy four alarms in total not just to help Toby but others too. They really are life-changing as I know if Toby has a seizure at night mum and dad will be woken by the alarm.

“I now want to help as many others as I can so they can have their lives changed too. The alarms change lives and save lives.”

Before he had his alarms Toby had more 30 seizures with five needing his parents to call 999.

Mum, Lisa Hutchinson and who has supported Tia throughout, says the alarms provide the family with “a lot of reassurance”.

Mrs Hutchinson has now applied to be the Young Epilepsy Fundraising Co-Ordinator for Norfolk.

She said: “I know I am already busy being a mum of six and having Toby with epilepsy but it would be close to my heart to be able to raise more funds and awareness in our home county of Norfolk.

“It’s not just for Toby but for others whose lives are affected by epilepsy. People need to realise the seriousness of the condition and that there is no cure.”

You can find a link to Tia’s Crowdfunding page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helptiatohelpothers.

Tia’s charity business can also be found at www.justgiving.com/tiastreasures



