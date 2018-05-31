Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Inquest opens into classic motorcycle racer death in Belgium

PUBLISHED: 16:16 15 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:16 15 August 2018

Clive Ling at CRMC Race of Aces, Snetterton. Picture: Barry Clay 2017.

Clive Ling at CRMC Race of Aces, Snetterton. Picture: Barry Clay 2017.

Archant

The inquest into a motorcyclist who crashed at a racing circuit in Belgium has been opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.

Clive Ling, a former sheet metal worker from Harwick near Long Stratton, was competing in the Open Trophy at the Chimay street circuit in Wallonia, Belgium.

The 52-year-old classic racer was identified by his wife at the scene on July 28.

He was a member of the Classic Racing Motorcycle Club (CRMC) and had raced at Goodwood racing circuit.

Senior Coroner Jacqueline Lake said the medical cause of death was “mortal injuries due to a motorcycle collision”.

Tributes have been made by CRMC, Motorcycle News and Italian motorcycle magazine Motociclismo.

Automotive photography company Xynamic posted on social media: “It was very sad to find out our close family friend Clive Ling has died at Chimay Circuit. Top bloke and super fast rider.”

The inquest was adjourned to November 22.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Serious late-night roundabout crash near to McDonald’s

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night roundabout crash near to McDonald’s

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast