Inquest opens into classic motorcycle racer death in Belgium
PUBLISHED: 16:16 15 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:16 15 August 2018
The inquest into a motorcyclist who crashed at a racing circuit in Belgium has been opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.
Clive Ling, a former sheet metal worker from Harwick near Long Stratton, was competing in the Open Trophy at the Chimay street circuit in Wallonia, Belgium.
The 52-year-old classic racer was identified by his wife at the scene on July 28.
He was a member of the Classic Racing Motorcycle Club (CRMC) and had raced at Goodwood racing circuit.
Senior Coroner Jacqueline Lake said the medical cause of death was “mortal injuries due to a motorcycle collision”.
Tributes have been made by CRMC, Motorcycle News and Italian motorcycle magazine Motociclismo.
Automotive photography company Xynamic posted on social media: “It was very sad to find out our close family friend Clive Ling has died at Chimay Circuit. Top bloke and super fast rider.”
The inquest was adjourned to November 22.
