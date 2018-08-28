Inquest opens into death of man pulled from river

Police tape close to where a man's body was recovered in Thetford. Pic: Simon Parkin. Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a man who was pulled from the Little Ouse river in Thetford.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stuart Elliot, 49, of Harriet Martineau Close, Thetford, was recovered from the water on August 25.

Mr Elliot, who was unemployed, was pronounced dead shortly afterwards in Campion Road, Thetford.

Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, opened the inquest yesterday.

The medical cause of death was given as drowning.

The inquest has been adjourned until 10am on Friday, February 8 2019, in Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Carrow House, Norwich.