Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Inquest opens into death of man pulled from river

PUBLISHED: 09:57 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 09:57 06 September 2018

Police tape close to where a man's body was recovered in Thetford. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Police tape close to where a man's body was recovered in Thetford. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a man who was pulled from the Little Ouse river in Thetford.

Stuart Elliot, 49, of Harriet Martineau Close, Thetford, was recovered from the water on August 25.

Mr Elliot, who was unemployed, was pronounced dead shortly afterwards in Campion Road, Thetford.

Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, opened the inquest yesterday.

The medical cause of death was given as drowning.

The inquest has been adjourned until 10am on Friday, February 8 2019, in Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Carrow House, Norwich.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk bistro named best local restaurant in UK

The Old Bank's duck dish. Photo: Waitrose & Partners

Video: See how this Norfolk couple are transforming a country cottage into their dream home

Courtenay and Joey Caston, who are renovating a cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.

Bus delayed in Norwich because it can’t get past parked cars on busy road

Gertrude Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

The best and worst McDonald’s in Norfolk according to TripAdvisor

Swaffham McDonalds. Photo: Google Images

Work on new £1m roundabout at busy industrial estate to bring 13 weeks of delays

Works to build a new roundabout on the A1066 will last 13 weeks. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Norfolk bistro named best local restaurant in UK

The Old Bank's duck dish. Photo: Waitrose & Partners

Bus delayed in Norwich because it can’t get past parked cars on busy road

Gertrude Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Water leak on village road causes rush hour delays

Holt Road covered in water due to the leak. Picture. @_JoClarke

Video: 15 places to visit for free in Norfolk during Heritage Open Days

Horsey Windmill Credit: Malcom Bulb/newzulu.com

Animal charity shop windows are smashed

The shop windows were smashed at the Great Yarmouth Against Animal Cruelty shop Picture: Anthony Carroll

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast