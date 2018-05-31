Inquest into the death of a 15-year-old Wymondham girl adjourned

An inquest into the death of a 15-year-old Wymondham girl has been adjourned to allow for more evidence to be gathered.

Ellie Long was found hanged at her home in Greenland Avenue on Sunday, December 10 and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died on Tuesday, December 12, 2017.

At the inquest opening in December last year, Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk said that a report by Dr Swan gave the medical cause of death as hypoxic brain injury, due to cardiac arrest, due to hanging.

At a pre-inquest hearing on Tuesday, Ms Lake set out the scope of the inquest and heard from representatives for the Long family, the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust, Norfolk Constabulary and the East Anglian Ambulance Service.

After hearing how evidence gathering was progressing, Ms Lake told Norfolk Coroner’s court that the inquest would be adjourned until Tuesday January, 8 2019, with a further pre-inquest review to be held on December 6, 2018.