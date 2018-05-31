Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Information event for people with disabilities

PUBLISHED: 13:57 14 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:57 14 August 2018

Waterlane Leisure Centre. Picture: Google

Waterlane Leisure Centre. Picture: Google

Archant

An information event is to be held next month for people with physical, sensory or learning difficulties and their parents and carers.

The event, at Waterlane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft on Tuesday, September 4, will be held between 1.30pm and 4pm.

Information will be available on support services, transport options, employment, health, sports and organisations available in Waveney for those with a disability.

Mary Rudd, cabinet member for community health and safety for Waveney District Council, said: “Mary Rudd, Waveney’s Cabinet Member for Community Health and Safety said: “This is an excellent opportunity for those with a disability, and their parents or carers, to find out more about the wide range of support services and groups available in the Waveney area.”

The event will be hosted by the Waveney Disability Forum and the East Suffolk Communities Team, and for more information or to enquire about having a stand at the event, please contact 01502 523354 or stuart.halsey@eastsuffolk.gov.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast