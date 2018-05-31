Information event for people with disabilities

Waterlane Leisure Centre. Picture: Google Archant

An information event is to be held next month for people with physical, sensory or learning difficulties and their parents and carers.

The event, at Waterlane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft on Tuesday, September 4, will be held between 1.30pm and 4pm.

Information will be available on support services, transport options, employment, health, sports and organisations available in Waveney for those with a disability.

Mary Rudd, cabinet member for community health and safety for Waveney District Council, said: "This is an excellent opportunity for those with a disability, and their parents or carers, to find out more about the wide range of support services and groups available in the Waveney area."

The event will be hosted by the Waveney Disability Forum and the East Suffolk Communities Team, and for more information or to enquire about having a stand at the event, please contact 01502 523354 or stuart.halsey@eastsuffolk.gov.uk.