New Indian street food restaurant to open in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 10:21 11 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:15 13 August 2018

Dhaba15's owners are excited about bringing the flavours of Indian street food to Norwich. Photo: Shaz Media

Archant

Family owned restaurant Dhaba15 will open on Magdalen Street later this month.

The new restaurant is owned by cousins Jahangir Alom Ali, 28, and Juned Ahmed Ali, 35.

Both have previous experience in the catering industry and worked at a number of restaurants before launching their own in Norwich.

The menu of Dhaba15 is being finalised with the help of an executive chef but diners can expect a taste of traditional Indian street food with dishes including Pani Puri, a popular Indian snack made by stuffing crispy shells with spiced filling.

A spokesperson for the restaurant said: “It will not be your standard Indian restaurant. It’s about the heart of Indian food and sharing it with family.

“The owners are very excited about bringing the flavours from India they love to the streets of Norwich.”

The restaurant opens on August 28, you can find out more and reserve a table on their website.

Will you be visiting Dhaba15? Let us know in the comments.

