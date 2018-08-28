Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Ship impounded in Great Yarmouth on the verge of being sold

PUBLISHED: 07:59 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 08:43 06 September 2018

Malaviya Twenty, which is detained in Great Yarmouth after its crew failed to receive payment. Picture: David Hannant

Malaviya Twenty, which is detained in Great Yarmouth after its crew failed to receive payment. Picture: David Hannant

Archant

A ship which has been impounded in Great Yarmouth port for more than two years is on the verge of being sold.

The Malaviya Twenty, an Indian owned supply vessel, has been stuck in Great Yarmouth since June 2016 over “missing” wages for its staff members is now being sold by the Admiralty Marshal.

The ship, which is estimated to be worth between £700,000 and £800,000, was “arrested” by the Admiralty Marshal when the crew’s lawyers secured a High Court order last month. The boat’s owners went into liquidation in January.

The International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) had said 33 crew members had been on and off the vessel since October 2015 and not received wages.

Its sister boat, Malaviya Seven, was sold last year after being stranded with a crew for more than a year in Scotland.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk bistro named best local restaurant in UK

The Old Bank's duck dish. Photo: Waitrose & Partners

Video: See how this Norfolk couple are transforming a country cottage into their dream home

Courtenay and Joey Caston, who are renovating a cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.

The best and worst McDonald’s in Norfolk according to TripAdvisor

Swaffham McDonalds. Photo: Google Images

Work on new £1m roundabout at busy industrial estate to bring 13 weeks of delays

Works to build a new roundabout on the A1066 will last 13 weeks. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Norfolk men, aged 40 to 75, to be targeted in new drive to improve health

The importance of getting blood pressure checked will form part of the new campaign aimed at men aged 40 to 75. Pic: Press Association

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Norfolk bistro named best local restaurant in UK

The Old Bank's duck dish. Photo: Waitrose & Partners

Video: 15 places to visit for free in Norfolk during Heritage Open Days

Horsey Windmill Credit: Malcom Bulb/newzulu.com

Gallery: The Southwold beach hut which will cost you more than a HOUSE

This beach hut on The Promenade in Southwold is on sale for £150,000 Picture: DURRANTS

Average pint prices rise by 9p, with Norfolk drinks more expensive than Suffolk

The average pint of a beer has increased by 9p. Photo: Ievgenii Meyer, Shutterstock

Can you help make this biker’s final wish come true?

Stuart Macpherson during a bike trip through Europe. Photo courtesy of Christine Macpherson.

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast