Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Road blocked after lorry overturns on bend

PUBLISHED: 13:41 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 14:03 03 September 2018

A van has overturned, blocking Hulver Street near Beccles. Photo: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

A van has overturned, blocking Hulver Street near Beccles. Photo: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Archant

A driver and passenger escaped with only minor injures after the seven-and-a-half tonne lorry they were travelling in overturned along a country lane.

A van has overturned, blocking Hulver Street near Beccles. Photo: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.A van has overturned, blocking Hulver Street near Beccles. Photo: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

The crash took place on the B1127 Hulver Street, near Beccles, about 11am today (Monday, September 3) and has left the road blocked.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said officers were called to Hulver Street at around 11.10am after reports of a single vehicle collision.

A van has overturned, blocking Hulver Street near Beccles. Photo: Norfolk Roads and Policing TeamA van has overturned, blocking Hulver Street near Beccles. Photo: Norfolk Roads and Policing Team

When police arrived they found a large van had overturned on a bend - blocking the road.

The spokesman added: “The passenger was initially trapped as it had gone over on that side. But when police and fire arrived both the driver and passenger were out of the vehicle.”

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance Service were also on scene.

In a tweet describing the rescue Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing and Firearms Unit praised the “great teamwork” of the different emergency services.

Highways England were also requested due to damage to the road.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Landlords owed thousands by estate agent find no way to get money back

eHomes owner and director Victoria Steele. Landlords say they are owed thousands of pounds by her company. Photo: Archant

Woman found dead in Diss named

Whytehead Gardens, in Diss, where a woman's body was found Picture: Chris Bishop

Opinion: Michael Bailey: Mo love, Max gains, Town troubles and Rhodes pains – Six things learned from City’s latest unbeaten derby chapter

Jamal Lewis tries to hook in a Norwich City cross beyond Ipswich Town substitute Trevoh Chalobah, during their draw at Portman Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Crowd-pleasers at the Sundown Festival make it a weekend to remember

Zara Larsson brought the house down at Sundown. Picture: Ian Burt

Parvovirus case confirmed in the Lowestoft area

Three Rivers Veterinary Group in Beccles. Picture: Google

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Road blocked after lorry overturns on bend

A van has overturned, blocking Hulver Street near Beccles. Photo: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Woman found dead in Diss named

Whytehead Gardens, in Diss, where a woman's body was found Picture: Chris Bishop

Landlords owed thousands by estate agent find no way to get money back

eHomes owner and director Victoria Steele. Landlords say they are owed thousands of pounds by her company. Photo: Archant

The Norwich City Debate: Join Paddy and Michael from 1pm

The traveling Norwich City fans enjoy their latest East Anglian derby with Ipswich Town at Portman Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: Get ready for magical Christmas panto Sleeping Beauty with Victoria Bush

Children's fairy tale Sleeping Beauty is coming to the King's Lynn Corn Exchange this Christmas. Pictured are (from left) Isobel Bates (Fairy Forty Winks), Paul Bentley (King Clarence), Scott Cripps (Chester the Jester), Ian Marr (Dame Nellie Night), Posh Charles, Olivia Arnold (Princess Belle) and Victoria Bush (Evil Carabosse). Picture: Ian Burt

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast