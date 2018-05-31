Search

Allotments set for bumper open day

PUBLISHED: 15:06 15 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:06 15 August 2018

At the Northfields Allotments in Hunstanton are Linda Walton and (R) Angie Stray. Picture: Ian Burt

At the Northfields Allotments in Hunstanton are Linda Walton and (R) Angie Stray. Picture: Ian Burt

Green-fingered gardeners will welcome visitors as they throw open the gates for their annual open day.

Northfield Allotments in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian BurtNorthfield Allotments in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

Plot holders on Hunstanton’s Northfields Allotments are staging their annual open day on Sunday, August 19.

There will be fresh produce on sale, along with stalls and other attractions.

Club chairman Paul Emerson said: “Open day is an important event for us, when we welcome visitors to our site.

Paul Emerson working on his allotment in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian BurtPaul Emerson working on his allotment in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

“You can come and buy some produce, chat to members about what having an allotment is all about, or even sign up for the waiting list to get you own plot.”

People of all ages from 12 nationalities all enjoy growing fruit and vegetables, in a community where everyone pitches in and friendships are cultivated as well as the gardens.

The event runs from 10.30am to 3pm. Parking will be sign-posted at Glebe House School in Cromer Road.

