“I think we did our brother proud” - Hundreds turn out to remember athlete killed in crash

Jack Cheung (centre) and his brother Dick (behind) taking part in Catton parkrun in memoryu of their brother. PIC: Wai-Hing Cheung Archant

The brothers of a popular sportsman killed in a crash at Swannington were among hundreds of people who came together for an emotional run in his memory near Norwich.

Sze-Ming Cheung (second from left) with his mother Wai-Hing (centre) and brothers Dick (far left) and Jack (far right). PIC: Supplied by Cheung family. Sze-Ming Cheung (second from left) with his mother Wai-Hing (centre) and brothers Dick (far left) and Jack (far right). PIC: Supplied by Cheung family.

Sze-Ming Cheung, 44, was cycling on Reepham Road in Swannington, near Reepham, when he was involved in a crash with a grey Nissan Navara.

Sze-Ming, a well-known runner, cyclist, swimmer and triathlete, had been training for an iron man race in Italy on a bike he had built when he was killed in the crash on June 7.

On Saturday his brothers Jack and Dick, both 42, took part in their first parkrun at Catton Park where they were joined by hundreds of other friends, family and competitors, many of whom had been helped by the “inspirational” athlete.

Tributes were paid by organisers before the race when there was also a minute’s applause in memory of the former Hellesdon High School pupil.

Jack Cheung (left) with Dick Cheung (right) and friend Annie Leung (centre) at Catton Parkrun in memory of Sze-Ming Cheung. PIC: Wai-Hing Cheung Jack Cheung (left) with Dick Cheung (right) and friend Annie Leung (centre) at Catton Parkrun in memory of Sze-Ming Cheung. PIC: Wai-Hing Cheung

Jack said it had been a “fitting tribute” to his brother who had given a lot of encouragement to many runners.

He said: “It was a really nice day which put a smile on people’s faces.”

Dick said: “I think we did our brother proud. It was our first parkrun and we did it for him.

“He’s inspired a lot of people and touched a lot of people’s hearts - that’s why there was such a good turn out today. He would be really pleased for that, that we did it for him.”

Alex Bland, 41, who had been Sze-Ming’s partner, said; “It’s amazing to see so many people turn out to support Sze-Ming.”

She said she did not think he was aware of how many people he had helped through his encouragement and advice and would have been “so pleased to see so many people here”.

Dan Goodwin, event director, said it had been a “fantastic” turn out for Sze-Ming.

Sze-Ming lived at Drayton Wood Road, ran the chip shop on Reepham Road which was renamed Caseys in honour of his father Kam who died in 2002.

The 55-year-old driver of the Nissan, from the Reepham area, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and of drink driving and has since been released under investigation.

Police also want to trace a second vehicle, a dark coloured van, which is also believed to have been involved.

