Hundreds get in the saddle for Ride North Norfolk

Among those taking part in Ride North Norfolk as part of Active Fakenham week were, from left, Isaac, 11, Richard, Clare and Imogen Pembry, 11. Picture: STUART ANDERSON Archant

Hundreds of cyclists have got into the saddle to ride up to 100 miles as part of the final day of this year’s Active Fakenham week.

Today’s (Sunday, August 26) Ride North Norfolk attracted about 300 participants aged from six to around 70, keen to enjoy cycling through some of Norfolk’s most beautiful spots at a leisurely pace.

Active Fakenham chair Richard Crook said the ride had been an important part of Active Fakenham since the activity week began in 2013.

He said: “Norfolk is a great county for cycling - the roads are open but they’re not too busy, and it’s not too hilly and not too flat.”

Riders could choose between 15, 36, 64 and 100-mile routes and there were pit stops set up providing homemade flapjacks at Wiveton, Burnham Market and Walsingham. Starting out from Fakenham, the longest route also took in Holkham Park, Biunham, Holt, Great Snoring and across to Great Bircham.

Mr Crook said: “It’s a great community ride and it’s all run by volunteers.”