Road blocked after lorry overturns on bend

A van has overturned, blocking Hulver Street near Beccles. Photo: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service. Archant

A driver and passenger escaped with only minor injures after the seven-and-a-half tonne lorry they were travelling in overturned along a country lane.

The crash took place on the B1127 Hulver Street, near Beccles, about 11am today (Monday, September 3) and has left the road blocked.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said officers were called to Hulver Street at around 11.10am after reports of a single vehicle collision.

When police arrived they found a large van had overturned on a bend - blocking the road.

The spokesman added: “The passenger was initially trapped as it had gone over on that side. But when police and fire arrived both the driver and passenger were out of the vehicle.”

The male passenger suffered a suspected leg injury and was taken to hospital by East of England Ambulance Service.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were also on scene.

In a tweet describing the rescue Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing and Firearms Unit praised the “great teamwork” of the different emergency services.

Highways England were also requested due to damage to the road.