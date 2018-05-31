Hugfest at Dereham’s Railway Tavern set to return this year in memory of Beeston man ‘Huggy’

Paul Sandford, landlord of the Railway Tavern in Dereham, is gettign ready for this year's Hugfest. Picture: Ian Burt

A popular music festival at a Norfolk pub held in memory of a regular and family man who died of cancer is returning for its fifth year this weekend.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Adrian Hargreaves, from Beeston, affectionately known as Huggy, who died aged 45 after a short battle with cancer. Adrian Hargreaves, from Beeston, affectionately known as Huggy, who died aged 45 after a short battle with cancer.

Adrian Hargreaves, who lived in Beeston, near Dereham, died aged 45 in August 2013 - six weeks after he was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer.

Mr Hargreaves, who was known as Huggy, left his wife Linda and four young children.

Friend Paul Sandford, who runs the Railway Tavern on Dereham’s Yaxham Road, staged the first ‘Hugfest’ in his memory in 2014 to raise money for local children’s bereavement charity Nelson’s Journey.

Mr Sandford, 50, had been best friends with Mr Hargreaves after they met at school and shared a love of Chelsea Football Club.

HugFest 2015 at the Tavern on Yaxham Road in Dereham. The event is held in memory of Adrian Hargreaves, and raises money for Nelson's Journey. Picture: Matthew Usher. HugFest 2015 at the Tavern on Yaxham Road in Dereham. The event is held in memory of Adrian Hargreaves, and raises money for Nelson's Journey. Picture: Matthew Usher.

“He was a real family man, everything revolved around his family,” he said.

“He was well known and a well loved local man.

“It was a big shock with him being so young as well, he was always a big strapping lad.”

As well as a suggested donation of £2 to attend the event, 50p from every pint sold will go towards the charity.

There will be entertainment throughout the day, a raffle and a hog roast.

And an auction of sporting memorabilia also looks set to help the pub reach its fundraising target of between £1,500 to £2,000. The auction includes a signed England shirt, framed signed Mike Tyson boxing shorts, and an Only Fools and Horses collection signed by David Jason.

Nationally acclaimed Ska band FIVESKA will be headlining in the evening.

Mr Sandford added: “We have a great line up of local singing talent and many of the acts are performing for nothing, while the bigger acts are being sponsored by Doors Plus.

“This event is always talked about throughout the year and it’s got bigger every time. We are really looking forward to it.”

- The Railway Tavern’s Hugfest 2018 takes place this Saturday August 11 from 1pm.

- For more information about Nelson’s Journey and the work the charity does visit the website www.nelsonsjourney.org.uk.