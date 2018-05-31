Search

Volunteers wanted to support The Big Coast Clean Up

PUBLISHED: 18:21 16 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:22 16 August 2018

Ajay Tegala on Lowestoft Beach supporting The Big Coast Clean Up. Picture: Nick Butcher

A voluntary ambassador for the Big Blue Ocean Clean Up organisation has called on people to join in with efforts to keep our beautiful beaches free from litter.

The EDP’s Big Coast Clean Up – a campaign to raise awareness of the importance of keeping our coastline clean – is coming to Lowestoft this Sunday, August 19.

If you were inspired by the work of David Attenborough’s Blue Planet Two, then this your chance to get involved with cleaning our beaches as The EDP and Lowestoft Journal has joined forces with the Big Blue Ocean Clean Up for a combined effort to clean part of our beautiful beach.

Running this Sunday, between 10am and 1pm, the combined Big Blue  Ocean Clean Up and Big Coast Clean Up will be meeting opposite the Lighthouse Café on the green near North Denes beach.

All equipment will be supplied, with bags and gloves to help people get stuck in as we clean up the North Denes beach. Volunteers are advised to wear weather appropriate clothes, and walking shoes or wellies. Children are also welcome on the day, and while litter picking equipment is being provided, volunteers are welcome to bring their own gloves or pickers as well.

The EDP’s Big Coast Clean Up is backed by councillors, the RSPB, the Marine Conservation Society, and naturalist Ajay Tegala.

Speaking ahead of the weekend clean up in Lowestoft, Samantha Edmonds, an ambassador for Big Blue Ocean Clean Up, said: “I have had quite a lot of interest so far, and we are planning on doing more clean up events in the future.

“Ideally I want it to become a habit for the kids – to keep hold of your rubbish, so it would be great to see the kids get involved as it’s really important we teach them how to help out and look after our planet.

“There are a few large items laying about on the North Denes beach in Lowestoft to be moved – so come along and join us.”

Visit www.facebook.com/events/2144373249141400/ or www.facebook.com/events/2104410926479667/ for further details, or email mark.boggis@archant.co.uk

A beach clean will also be held at Great Yarmouth on Saturday, August 25 – with the litter pick starting at Britannia Pier at 10am, with teams setting out in either direction to pick up rubbish.

To take part, email anthony.carroll@archant.co.uk call 01493 847958, or turn up on the day.

