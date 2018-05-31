Search

Dog walkers warned not to take pets out as temperatures set to soar to 33C

PUBLISHED: 15:26 07 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:00 07 August 2018

Owners take precautions when walking their dogs during the heat wave. Star wears her cool coat, owner Mark Page. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Dog walkers have been given advice on how to keep their pets safe in the heatwave.

The advice comes as temperatures are due to hit 32 or 33 degrees across Norfolk.

Zainab Patel, a vet at the Miramar Veterinary Surgeon in Sheringham, said they had seen dogs being treated for burns, but they were on the “very very mild scale”.

She said: “We don’t really recommend taking dogs out in peak times in the sun, from 12pm to 3pm, as they are more likely to get heatstroke in those times.

“If it is too hot they should stay a home, with the windows open and with fans on.”

She added that if you do go out walking a dog, take water with you and walk in the shade and stop regularly so they can drink and also recommended cool jackets.

Our reporter went to St George’s park and along Regent Road in Great Yarmouth and saw about 10 dogs being walked, with pets being walking in the shade most of the time.

In Great Yarmouth holidaymakers Mark Page and Louise Davies, from Derbyshire, were taking their boxer cross Star for a walk in the town and he was wearing a cool jacket which was covered with cold water.

Ms Davies said: “The cool jacket is the best thing I have ever bought. We always walk him in the shade.”

She also called people who had walked their dogs on a hot Caister beach on Tuesday as “idiots”.

Richard Jones, meteorologist at Weatherquest, said: “Temperatures this afternoon are going to hit 32, perhaps even 33 degrees across Norfolk this afternoon, so it’s going to be a very warm day, one of the warmest days of the year for Norfolk. In Yarmouth it will be a couple of degrees cooler, being next to the coast.

“There’s a slight change in the weather coming overnight with some thunderstorms moving through. Tomorrow will be a relatively dry day though but it will be a bit cooler, with temperatures more like 24 in Great Yarmouth perhaps 25 further in land across Norfolk.

“Towards the end of the week temperatures drop back to the average for this time of year. By Thursday and Friday you’re looking at maximum temperatures around about 21 degrees Celsius across much of Norfolk.”

