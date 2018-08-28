How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

Mystery surrounds how a car became lodged several feet up in a tree.

The black BMW appeared in the tree on Sunday, October 4, on the Blofield Heath slip road between the A47 and Shack Lane a few miles from Norwich.

A picture taken by a passing driver showed the car wedged between branches, several feet above the road.

Norfolk police said they had no record of a car ending up in a tree in the area and do not know who the driver was or when the incident happened.

On Monday morning the vehicle disappeared and police tape draped in the tree was the only evidence left of what had happeend.

