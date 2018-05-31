Hovercraft comes to the rescue of two children and three adults cut off by tide

Hunstanton RNLIs hovercraft was launched shortly after 4.45pm today (August 28) to reports of five people being cut off at Scolt Head Island. Photo: Clifford Hicks Archant

Two children and three adults had to be rescued by hovercraft after getting cut off by the tide in Brancaster.

Hunstanton RNLI’s hovercraft was launched shortly after 4.45pm today (August 28) to reports of five people being cut off at Scolt Head Island.

The team located the group and brought them back to the beach into the care of the local coastguard response team.

The RNLI has this advice to holidaymakers when on the coast:

• Check the weather and tide times

• Read signs and be aware of hazards such as sandbanks, channels and strong tidal currents

• If you see someone in danger call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard

• Make you have a phone to call for help